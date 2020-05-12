Songs Of Aishwarya Rai Starrer 'Hum Kisise Kam Nahin' Fans Can Add To Their Playlists

Aishwarya Rai starrer Hum Kisise Kum Nahin is comedy-drama flick starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film is directed by David Dhawan, while it is produced by Afzal Khan. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin was reportedly inspired by the Harold Ramis directed gangster comedy Analyze This, released in 1999.

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin released in 2000. Despite featuring a popular star cast, the comedy-drama film did not do well at the box office. It was also remade in Kannada as Dhan Dhana Dhan. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin features seven songs composed by Anu Malik, and lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi. Check out the best songs from Aishwarya Rai's Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.

Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai

Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai is a romantic song featuring Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik. Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai has over one million views on Youtube. Check out the song:

Dulhe Raja

Dulhe Raja is a dance and emotional number hit. The song showcases Sanjay Dutt dancing at a wedding. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The video song of Dulhe Raja has 20 million views on YouTube.

Munna Mobile

Munna Mobile is a dance number featuring Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Dutt. The duo is seen dancing on the streets. Sanjay Dutt is spotted in an all-white outfit and Aishwarya stunned in red wedding attire. Munna Mobile is voiced by Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik.

O Sapnon Ke Saudagar

O Sapnon Ke Saudagar is a contemporary dance song sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Sonu Nigam. Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai are seen dancing to this love song. O Sapnon Ke Saudagar has four million views on YouTube.

Kya Kehna Mere Sher Ka

Kya Kehna Mere Sher Ka is a dance number. In this song, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt are spotted grooving together. The five-minute song is sung by Udit Narayan and Vinod Rathod. Kya Kehna Mere Sher Ka has 4.2 million views on YouTube.

Main Sohni Tu Mahiwal

Main Sohni Tu Mahiwal is voiced by singers like Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam and Vinod Rathod. Main Sohni Tu Mahiwal has 3.4 million views on T-series' YouTube channel. The song features Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Dutt.

