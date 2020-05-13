Aishwarya Rai Proves She's A Doting Mother To Aaradhya And These Adorable Pics Are Proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter always accompanies her to various shows and events. Moreover, Aaradhya Bachchan also accompanied her mother to the Cannes Film Festival. Over the years, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya have been spotted together several times. Here's taking a look at the adorable mother-daughter duo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother and these pictures are proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always shares pictures with Aaradhya calling her the love of her life. They often twin outfits and most of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures on Instagram are dedicated to her daughter. In fact, the actor's first post on Instagram itself was dedicated to her daughter.

Professionally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a Tamil movie next year. The historic drama film Ponniyin Selvan will release in the year 2021. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel and the film will be directed by Manit Ratnam.

