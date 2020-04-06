The Debate
Aishwarya Rai's Photos Prove She Is A Doting Daughter Who Adores Her Parents

Bollywood News

Many of Aishwarya Rai's photos on her Instagram prove she is a doting daughter who loves her parents. Read on to know more details about the story.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is among the most well-known Bollywood celebrities in the world. Aishwarya knows how to charm her audience on the big screen and on social media. Aishwarya Rai's photos not only have several likes and comments but also inspire many fans to get the same look. Rai has pictures with many celebs but her many pictures with her parents showcase the actress's deep love for them. Listed below are some of her pictures proving Aishwarya Rai is a doting daughter who adores her parents. 

READ:Aishwarya Rai's 'Pink Panther 2': Intriguing Trivia About The Harald Zwart Directorial

Aishwarya Rai's photos with her parents 

READ:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Other Bollywood Divas Who Stunned In Their Wedding Looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

READ:Aishwarya Rai's Most Memorable Onscreen Moments With Husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai not only showcases her love for her in-laws several times but also shows her deep reverence and love for her parents, Brindya Rai and Krishnaraj Rai. The actress has her Instagram filled with several pictures of her parents. Aishwarya even posted pictures of her parents on their 50th Anniversary.

READ:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Noteworthy Movies That Will Complete A Decade This Year

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

On many festivals including Raksha Bandhan, Aishwarya posted pictures with her brother, mother, and daughter. Not only Rai is an inspiration for her daughter but many of her fans too. Aishwarya's sweet gestures and close bond with her family have left her fans in complete awe. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

First Published:
