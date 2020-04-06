Aishwarya Rai's Photos Prove She Is A Doting Daughter Who Adores Her Parents

Aishwarya Rai is among the most well-known Bollywood celebrities in the world. Aishwarya knows how to charm her audience on the big screen and on social media. Aishwarya Rai's photos not only have several likes and comments but also inspire many fans to get the same look. Rai has pictures with many celebs but her many pictures with her parents showcase the actress's deep love for them. Listed below are some of her pictures proving Aishwarya Rai is a doting daughter who adores her parents.

Aishwarya Rai's photos with her parents

Aishwarya Rai not only showcases her love for her in-laws several times but also shows her deep reverence and love for her parents, Brindya Rai and Krishnaraj Rai. The actress has her Instagram filled with several pictures of her parents. Aishwarya even posted pictures of her parents on their 50th Anniversary.

On many festivals including Raksha Bandhan, Aishwarya posted pictures with her brother, mother, and daughter. Not only Rai is an inspiration for her daughter but many of her fans too. Aishwarya's sweet gestures and close bond with her family have left her fans in complete awe.

