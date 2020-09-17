Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Binodini Dasi Biopic Film 'Noti Binodini' Pushed To 2021

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer biopic film, Noti Binodini, has been re-scheduled to 2021, owing to the ongoing pandemic. In an interaction with Mid-day, director Pradeep Sarkar threw some light on the development of the film so far. He also stated that he will probably start working on another project before getting to Noti Binodini in 2021.

Noti Binodini pushed to 2021

Pradeep Sarkar’s Noti Binodini has been pushed to 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. The director, in a recent interaction with Mid-day, revealed that the film is only expected to go on floors after March 2021. He said that the writing is in progress, but he is yet to finalize other details.

Pradeep Sarkar said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given a nod to the project, but he has not yet approached other actors as he is waiting for the situation to tame down a bit. He added that he hopes the COVID 19 vaccine will be developed by March so that they can start shooting for the film right after.

Speaking about his plans until Noti Binodini goes on floors, Pradeep Sarkar said that he is simultaneously developing a psychological thriller and a dark comedy film. He revealed that these two scripts are ready but he has been unable to give the actors a proper narration of the scripts through video calling apps. Hence, the director has been waiting for things to ease up a little so that he can go ahead with the narration to actors. He also indicated that he might start working on one of these scripts before Noti Binodini film in 2021.

Read Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Aaradhya's Ode To Teachers; See Post

Also read Did You Know Mahima Chaudhry Shared Screen With Amir Khan & Aishwarya Rai Before 'Pardes'?

The film Noti Binodini is a biopic film based on the life of Binodini Dasi who was a famous courtesan who turned into a theatre actor over the years. The film is expected to throw some light into Binodini’s personal and professional life which is a story worth narrating. The concept has been in Pradeep Sarkar’s mind for quite some time now. At the beginning of 2020, he had announced that he will be casting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role.

Read This Day That Year Sept 1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Called Out For Magazine Cover & More

Also read Prithvi Shaw Mimics Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Comic Video With Shikhar Dhawan: Watch

Image Courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.