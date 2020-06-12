Sushmita Sen's Wittiest Reply When Asked About Achieving Lesser Than Priyanka & Aishwarya

A throwback video of Sushmita Sen has surfaced online which shows an interaction between the actor and a reporter during one of her events in the industry. In it, Sushmita Sen is pitted against Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for achieving lesser than them. As seen in the clip, a journalist asks Sushmita about Aishwarya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, saying that they have achieved a lot and that she has achieved lesser, as compared to them. Soon after that, Sushmita interrupts and tells the journalist, "Very less. In fact, what Priyanka Chopra has done for us, very fewer people have done it. She's made us very very proud."

After which, the journalist continues to ask her to comment on the two women who were crowned as Miss Universe after her. The Main Hoon Na actor then gives a witty reply and exclaims, "After me, Lara Dutta won Miss Universe and unfortunately, we have not had a Miss Universe since then. But we will get one now because our time has come. As you can see, from the Olympics to everywhere else, we are going to win."

Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on the video. While some dropped hearts, some simply hailed Sushmita Sen for giving a befitting reply. Take a look at Sushmita Sen's throwback video here.

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was presumably compared to The Sky Is Pink actor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the three divas were beauty pageant winners before dipping their toes into Bollywood. While Sushmita won the Miss Universe title in 1994. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Chopra Jonas were crowned Miss World in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

What's next for Sushmita Sen?

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is gearing up for her much-anticipated web series titled Aarya. It is an upcoming Indian crime drama based on Dutch drama series Penoza by Pieter Bart Korhuis. Sushmita Sen’s show will release on Hotstar’s label Hotstar Specials and features an ensemble cast of Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhalla, Alexx ONell, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, Virti Vaghani, Viran Vazirani, and Pratyaksh Panwar in pivotal roles.

A week ago, the makers of the series unveiled the trailer of Aarya, which was well-received by fans as Sushmita is seen making her acting comeback after five years. In this series, she will be seen essaying the role of a strong woman, who is a mother to three children and the wife of a businessman. The web series will be released on Disney + Hotstar on June 19, 2020.

