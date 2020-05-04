Isaimini Leaks 'Mrs Serial Killer' Full Movie Online For Free Download

Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer has been released on the OTT platform but the bad news is that it has also been leaked by Isaimini. It is a piracy website, allowing users to download a huge collection of pirated movies for free. This notorious online portal is responsible for streaming the latest Tamil movies and other South language movies such as Malayalam and Telugu. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Mrs Serial Killer movie leaked online by Isamini

Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, which was released by the streaming giant on May 1, 2020, has been leaked online by Isamini which is one of most notorious piracy sites, among several other piracy sites that include, Tamilrockers, Bolly4u, Movierulz, and 1337x. Isamini, along with sites like Tamilrockers, Bolly4u, and Movierulz are some of the most used illegal sites on the internet which are known for leaking several Hollywood and Bollywood films, as well as TV series. In the past several hit films like Tanhaji, Baaghi 3, Chhapaak, and Love Aaj Kal, have been leaked by these sites. This is illegal and leads to a reduction in the profit margin of the films.

About Mrs Serial Killer

Mrs Serial Killer features Jacqueline Fernandez as Sona Mukerjee, Manoj Bajpayee as Dr Mrityunjoy Mukerjee, also known as Joy, in the lead roles. It also features Mohit Raina, Zayn Marie, and Darshan Jariwala in supporting roles. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan.

Disclaimer: Republic does not aim to promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or participate in or encourage piracy in any form.

