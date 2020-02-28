Dwayne Johnson Named His Production Company Seven Bucks Productions For THIS Reason

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid movie stars in the world. His extraordinary work ethic and determination have helped him achieve this level of success. He started off his career as a professional wrestler at WWE but went on to achieve great heights in both WWE and in the Hollywood industry. He is also the proud co-owner of Seven Bucks Production house. Read on to know more about the production house.

Why Dwayne Johnson’s called his production house Seven Bucks Productions

Dwayne Johnson co-created and founded Seven Bucks Productions with his first wife Dany Garcia in 2012. Dwayne Johson came up with the name of the production house in remembrance of the day when he was left with only seven bucks in his pocket after being asked to leave from the Canadian Football League back in 1995. Dwayne and Dany got married in 1997 and were together till 2008 after which they got divorced. However, they are still run the company together. The Seven Bucks Production house deals with various platforms and mediums, and is credited with creating original releases for television, film, emerging technologies, and digital networks.

After their divorce, Dwayne Johnson wanted Dany to manage his career which took a gradual rise following the decision. The company predominately produces a variety of projects, directly in relation to Johnson's film slate. The production house has produced movies such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw, Fighting With Family and Rampage.

Hiram Garcia serves as the President of the company overseeing production on each of the studio's projects since 2017, the same year Chelsea Friedland was hired as a Vice President of the company. In March 2019, Kevin Hill was named as Head of Television and Digital Development and in August 2019, Maya Lasry was hired as the Chief Marketing Officer for Seven Bucks Productions.

Seven Bucks Productions is also going to produce Dwayne Johnson's upcoming 2020 release Jungle Cruise. Dwayne Johnson also announced that Seven Bucks Productions will team up with 101 Studio to make a movie on the incredible journey of wrestler Anthony Robles called Unstoppable. Check out the announcement below:

