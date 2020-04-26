Aishwarya Rai's 'Jodhaa Akbar' Shot Across Several Different Locations | See List

Aishwarya Rai was last seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the film titled Fanney Khan. The actor will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming project that will also feature Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. The actor had never failed to impress her fans with her stellar performances on the silver screen and her fashion game.

Of all her projects, one project that remains near and dear to the audience's heart is Jodhaa Akbar. Jodhaa Akbar is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and is jointly produced by Ronnie Screwala and Ashutosh Gowariker. Along with Aishwarya Rai, the film features Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Illa Arun in prominent roles. The movie showcases some picturesque locations. Here's taking a look at where the movie was shot.

Where was Jodhaa Akbar shot?

Jodhaa Akbar helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar has been shot in several different locations. One of these locations was Karjat. The place is located in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. The director even created cottages for Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan, so that they don't have to commute to Karjat from Mumbai on a daily basis.

The movie was also shot in Rajasthan, the 'Land of Maharajas'. The movie also showcases some palace scenes. Fans loved the scenic views of the palaces and the scenes added an extra edge to the movie. The scenes showcasing Rai as Jodhaabai before she got married to Akbar have been shot in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan.

The Palace scenes featured in the movie have been shot at Roopangarh Fort. The first is located in Kishangarh, which is a city located in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan. The further filming took place in Jaipur district at Sambar Lake Town, located in the state of Rajasthan. A few other scenes were also shot in forts of Amber, Amer, and Agra.

