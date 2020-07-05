Kareena Kapoor & Ajay Devgn's Action Flick 'Singham Returns' Is A Must-watch; Here's Why

Released in 2014, Singham Returns is a hit action movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film is jointly bankrolled under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Ajay Devgn Films and Rohit Shetty Productions. It is the second instalment and the sequel to the 2011 film Singham. The plot of the movie is loosely based on the 1993 Malayalam film Ekalavyan.

The story of Singham Returns revolves around the wrongdoings affiliated with politicians. An honest and ferocious police officer returns as the Deputy Commissioner of Police with the mission of wiping out injustice. Starring Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, Singham Returns went to receive critical appreciation for its action sequences. Here is a collection of a few reasons why one should watch Singham Returns.

Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham

Ajay has reprised his role of Bajirao Singham in the film. The bar raised by 2011’s Singham was very high. Ajay as Bajirao Singham was absolutely loved by fans and critics alike. His aura, his unique style and the fierce role was distinctive and highly appreciated by fans.

Action & Dialogues

Directed Rohit Shetty is known for his action movies. The action sequences in Singham Returns were gripping too. From breaking cars to the Singham smack, the movie was regarded as mass entertainers. Along with fantastic action scenes, the dialogues of Ajay gained prominence for his role. “Aata majhi satakli” & “Aali re aali aata tujhi baari aali” went on to become iconic dialogues delivered by Ajay.

Kareena Kapoor’s role

Kareena Kapoor can be seen essaying the role of a cheerful ‘Marathi Mulgi’ in the film. She has also delivered Marathi dialogues in the film. The onscreen bond of the lead actors is comic yet romantic which grabs viewers’ attention. The romantic number ‘Kuch Toh Hua Hai’ aptly showcases Kareena & Ajay’s quirky chemistry.

Critical Reception & Reactions

Singham Returns made its places in the 200cr club at the box office. Along with it, fans highly acclaimed Ajay's role. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh described Singham Returns as a complete mass entertainer with power-packed drama, high-intensity dialogue and towering performances.

