Ajay celebrates 'real & reel' love with Kajol as 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' clocks 22 years

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol's film Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha has completed 22 years on July 15. On the special occasion, Ajay shared a video on Twitter while giving a glimpse of his journey in the film. The short clip shows several montages of the stills from the film. Apart from the stills, the video also showed the equation of the two actors on the sets of the film. The background of the video is playing the title track Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.

Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha

While captioning the post, Ajay penned a sweet line for his wife which read that its been 22 years of the reel and real Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. Within minutes of upload, the post has garnered 67.8k viewers. Several fans of the two stars also stormed the comment section with their takes on the film and the beautiful couple. One of the users shared a series of pictures of the couple starting from the film till their wedding and called their journey as “beautiful and inspiring.”

22 years in real and reel.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 🌹🌹🌹🌹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/TKmVfRiU8h — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 15, 2020

Another user praised the couple and wrote that she became a huge fan of the couple after watching their film Ishq and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. A third user chimed in and shared a picture of all the tracks of the film that was written by the user when the film has released. Another user appreciated the acting skills of the two stars and even mentioned late actor Om Puri who also created a mark with his stellar performance in the film.

Made for each other.❤️😘

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha my all time favourite movie.😍 #PyaarToHonaHiTha #22YearsOfPyaarToHonaHiTha pic.twitter.com/1phSMMhoig — Roopa_Kajol❤️ (@roopa_14sh) July 15, 2020

22 years of of #pyartohonahitha 1998 to 2020 . Such a wonderful beautiful life journey of truth real lover @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/A37EY6XmVy — somendra (@somendra31) July 15, 2020

ISHQ me Ishq hua and after watching "Pyar to hona hi tha" I was totally in love with you and your acting Ajay Sir .❤️❤️ — Jaya (@Jayaash) July 15, 2020

Aap ki jodi hamesa bani rahe aapki movies dek dek ke bada hua hu mu garv he aap pe — Kishor Gurjar (@KishorG92068261) July 15, 2020

The story of the Anees Bazmee directorial film was a remake of the 1995 Hollywood movie French Kiss starring Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline. The film revolves around a jilted woman Sanjana (Kajol) flying to India to win her ex back gets in trouble as a co-traveler Shekhar (Ajay) smuggles a diamond necklace in her bag. While steering clear of problems and helping each other get what they want, the duo comes to realize the true meaning of love. With several hardships, while understanding their love for each other, the film captures every human emotion sensitively.

