Ajay Devgn's 'Darkhaast' Song From 'Shivaay': Here's What Went Into The Making Of The Song

Ajay Devgn's Shivaay has some of the most memorable songs, including Bolo Har Har Har, Raatein, and Tere Naal Ishq. Darkhaast is one such song from the movie that grabbed widespread attention. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Aditya Kumar.

Having a run time of 6:14, it is one of the longest-running songs from the entire album. Composed by Mithoon, the lyrics of the song are written by Sayeed Quadri. The song managed to bag a whopping 25 million views on YouTube. With all that said now, here is what went into the making of Darhaast featuring Ajay Devgn.

Making of 'Darkhaast' song

Darkhaast featuring Ajay Devgn is known for the special effects showcased in the music video. Mithoon, the music composer, said in the making video that Darkhaast explores some strong emotions. The song revolves around the ideology that every life is incomplete without love. Arijit Singh, the singer, appreciated Mithoon and said that the composer has put in a lot of energy towards the making of the song. Sunidhi Chauhan explains how ''melodious and romantic'' the song is.

Sayeed Quadri, the lyricist, also described the theme and thoughts behind the song. Howard Rosemeyer, the choreographer, explained how every shot is creative in its own way. Check out the making of the Darkhaast song.

Ajay Devgn's Shivaay is helmed by and produced by himself. The action thriller, which released in the year 2016, features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. Other actors including Sayyeshaa, Erika Kaar, Abigail Eames, Vir Das, Girish Karnad, and Saurabh Shukla also play crucial roles in the movie.

The movie performed well at the box-office and earned the National Film Award for Special Effects. The movie was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival in the year 2017.

Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Shivaay, who is a tourist guide and also a professional mountaineer. On the other hand, Sayyeshaa essayed the role of Anushka, who is a blooming IFS Officer. The movie went on to become successful for various reasons including the storyline, the special effects, the performances of the actors, and also the locations showcased. It was filmed at various locations across the globe like Bulgaria, Hyderabad, and Mussoorie. Yet another interesting thing is the release date of the film, which coincided with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji, directed by Om Raut. He essayed the role of Tanaji ''Tanya'' Malusare. Kajol, as well as Saif Ali Khan, also played crucial roles in the movie. Ajay Devgn has several upcoming projects. The actor's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring Akshay Kumar, is one of the highly anticipated films of recent times.

