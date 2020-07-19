Ajay Devgn Films That Feature Gulshan Grover In Supporting Role; Here Is The List

Ajay Devgn has been in the Bollywood industry for three decades and has featured in numerous film with amazing actors. Along with being a prolific actor, he is also a producer and director. There are many films of Ajay Devgn that are marked as some of the most memorable films of his career.

The actor has worked with many well-known actors of Bollywood, and one of them is Gulshan Grover. Some of the Ajay Devgn films that feature Gulshan Grover are Dilwale, Jigar, Kanoon, among others. Read more about these movies here-

Ajay Devgn’s popular films of which Gulshan Grover was also a part-

Jigar

Jigar, the film released in the year 1992. It was a Bollywood martial arts drama. The film helmed by Farogh Siddique was released during the Diwali weekend and was a successful hit. Jigar starred Ajay Devgn as Raj or Raju and Karisma Kapoor as Suman in the lead characters.

In the supporting role, Jigar movie featured Arjun, Gulshan Grover, Paresh Rawal, Aruna Irani, and Ishrat Ali among others. The film Jigar’s plot is highly inspired by the 1988 American martial arts film Bloodsport and the 1973 martial arts action film Enter the Dragon.

Kanoon

Kanoon is a 1994 release that was produced, written and directed by Sushma Shiromani. The film starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in the lead role also starred Kiran Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and Prem Chopra in the supporting role. The music of the film Kanoon was given by Vijay Patil.

Dilwale

Dilwale, the film released in 1994 was a romantic action drama. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon in the lead role, also starred Saeed Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover and Pramod Moutho in the supporting role. Originally, the lead actor signed was Divya Bharti for the role of Sapna, which was later replaced by Raveena Tandon, because of Divya Bharti’s sudden demise. Dilwale, the film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year 1994.

Vijaypath

Vijaypath, the film released in the year 1994 was an action drama film. Vijaypath was helmed by Farouq Siddique starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Danny Denzongpa in the lead role. Reportedly, this film also signed Divya Bharti in the lead and had also completed almost twenty per cent shooting with her.

But due to her sudden demise, Tabu was re-cast as the female lead. The film also cast Suresh Oberoi, Gulshan Grover, and Reema Lagoo in the supporting role. Vijaypath was one of the super hits of 1994 in India, and particularly also because of its remarkable soundtrack composed by Anu Malik, which became an instant super hit.

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Hindustan Ki Kasam was an action film helmed by Veeru Devgan in 1999. The film starred the director’s son Ajay Devgn in a double role, Amitabh Bachchan, along with Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen in the lead roles of the film.

The film, Hindustan Ki Kasam was an average grosser and managed to do average business at the box office. The film also featured Farida Jalal, Prem Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Pramod Moutho in supporting roles.

