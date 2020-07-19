Ajay Devgn Reveals The One Teacher He Would Like To Thank; Know Who He Is?

The action films are one of the most loved genres in Hindi cinema, and one of the famous action directors of Bollywood was Veeru Devgan. Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan had choreographed and directed Ajay Devgn for action scenes in many films. During a Google answers session, Ajay Devgn also mentioned about his father, as he was one of the best teachers he had got in his life. So, here is the google question that Ajay Devgn answered to his fans.

Also read | Ajay Devgn's 'Shivaay' title track BTS video showcases how devotion was fused with trance

When Ajay Devgn was asked about a teacher he would like to thank-

Ajay Devgn answered many questions on google answers for his fans. And one of the questions that Ajay Devgn was asked during the google Q&A session was, who is the teacher you wish you could go back in time to thank? The Golmaal actor answered that a teacher whom he would like to thank for his work and support throughout the career is his father.

He was also asked some other questions like, What was his nickname in the school? To which he answered that it was a very funny name that his friends used to call him. His name in school was Vishal and hence his friends used to call him VD. One of the other question was --- What is the best advice that Ajay Devgn has received? Ajay replied that the best advice he has ever received was, ‘Mind Your Business’.

Also read | Ajay Devgn's 'Darkhaast' song from 'Shivaay': Here's what went into the making of the song

Ajay Devgn revealed that right from his childhood, he was sure that he wanted to become an actor and his training was also done like any other new-actor who entered in the acting industry. Many of the popular action-packed films which were truly mass entertainers of Ajay Devgn were directed by his father Veeru Devgn. The veteran action director, Veeru Devgn had set the stage for his son to follow and become an amazing actor.

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn was a popular Indian stuntman, action choreographer and film director in Hindi cinema. He passed away in 2019, and in his career, he had choreographed fight and action scenes for over 80 films. Veeru had started off with the 1974 film ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makaan’, and the last film he directed was for his son, ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’ in 1999.

Also read | Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies With Arjun Rampal: See Full List

Also read | Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal': Intriguing Trivia About Superhit Comedy Flick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.