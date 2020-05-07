Ajay Devgn's Lowest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes; From 'Baadshaho' To 'Shivaay'

Ajay Devgn is known for his method acting in Bollywood movies. He is also popular for his comic roles in Bollywood movies that have given him a household name. His films like Raid and Khakee are some of his highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes. Take a look at some of his lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes that failed to impress his audience.

Ajay Devgn’s lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes

Baadshaho- 0%

Directed by Milan Luthra, the film Baadshaho featured actors Illeana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn played the role of Bhavani Singh, in the film Baadshaho, the queens’ most trusted lieutenant. The film is one of Ajay Devgn’s lowest-rated films with a rating of 0 %.

Shivaay- 11%

Another lowest-rated film of Ajay Devgn which was produced and directed by him is the film Shivaay. The film stars Ajay Devgn along with actor Erika Kaar. Shivaay follows the story of a man who tries to unite his daughter with her mother and travels overseas. On the way, his daughter gets kidnapped by human traffickers. Shivaay is rated as 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

De De Pyaar De- 23%

Ajay Devgn’s recently released film, De De Pyaar De got a rating of 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. De De Pyaar De starred Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh along with Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a man who is stuck between the love of his life and his ex-wife.

Total Dhammal- 33%

Total Dhammal was a multi starrer film starring actors Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh. This film became one of the highest-grossing films of all time yet it is one of Ajay Devgn’s lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes with a rating of 33%. The film follows a group of con artists and eccentric people who compete against each other to find a hidden treasure.

