Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Journey As An Outsider In Bollywood; Read Details

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s comeback to the small screen after a long hiatus has been appreciated all across the country. The actress who is basking in the success of her recent web series Aarya, in a recent interview to a media outlet, spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry as an outsider. She further revealed her career goals after winning the beauty pageant and it did not include acting.

Sushmita Sen explains the life of an actor

Talking about the same, the actress said that a lot of young people come from smaller towns and cities who have that hunger to be a part of the cinema. They want to become actors, directors, or be in the same creative line. She reportedly explained that the craving of the actors is fantastic, but then it often gets seen as desperation. She further spoke that once if the budding actor is given a break in the industry then according to her the competition is yet another pressure for the actor to handle.

The actress spoke about her journey in acting and made a revelation that she never wanted to become an actor and credited her beauty pageant that won her recognition in the fraternity. Sharing details about the same, she said that she was an outsider and was approached to be a part of the film because of the beauty pageant that she won. Sushmita revealed that she never thought of becoming an actor, but when she opted for it, she felt that she can learn and grow in the industry.

According to Sushmita, tough competition in the industry and the aspiration of the actor to gain fame further converts into a pressure. So, she said that instead of the performance, one is judged by his/her followers on social media and the praises that they gain from all. Sushmita reportedly compared the entertainment industry with that of a huge market and said that if one who can sell it well will gain popularity.

The Main Hoon Na actress added that at one point in time she wasn’t an evolved person and it somehow portrayed in the kind of roles she opted to do on the screen. She further confessed that she was consistent with her work, kept working hard, and was never desperate for anything. The Biwi no 1 actress also said that she always knew that whatever she’ll do in life, she will do it with integrity and respect.

