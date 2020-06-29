Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Speaks About Bollywood, Says "They Only Care About Benefits"

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub recently spoke about the inner workings of Bollywood and called out the influential people for their hypocrisy, to a news portal. The actor spoke about whether the industry was communal or if it was secular in nature. Ayyub claimed that some actors in the industry were just "opportunists" and "support those who are in positions of power for their own gain without any logical basis of their own", according to a news portal.

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub speaks about Bollywood and the politics of it

In an interview with a news portal, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub remarked that the people in the industry were just business people. Hence, according to the actor, calling them or labelling them as part of any group or community was false. He further added that it ia usually these people who will do things that benefit their personal gain the most. Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub then went on to speak about the three Khans in Bollywood and the impact they have had in the industry.

He added that the audiences have also realised that the impact of these three Khans is diminishing. He said that the industry no longer relied on the three Khans anymore when it came to business. He further added that all the three Khans have crossed 50 and were now doing more character-driven roles. Zeeshan gave an example of Aamir Khan and said that he has already adapted to this shift.

The actor concluded his statement by saying that he believed that Salman Khan too would change his way of cinema following the change that has come about. Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub then spoke about awards in general and Bollywood awards in particular. He began by saying that most of the people that give away awards were just business persons. He thus went ahead to question the credibility of the awards, saying that it has been destroyed due to such people, according to a news portal.

