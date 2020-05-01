Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute To Former Indian Football Captain And Legend Chuni Goswami

Versatile Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has paid tribute to former Indian football captain Chuni Goswami. The former sportsperson who led India to the 1962 Asian Games Gold passed away at a hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged illness. The Shivaay actor who got to know about the sportsperson while shooting for his upcoming flick Maidaan paid tribute to Chuni on his Twitter handle.

Ajay Devgn pays tribute to former Indian footballer Chuni Goswami

Devgn, who was shooting for his forthcoming film Maidaan before the lockdown, paid homage to Chuni and wrote that he became acquainted with the football legend’s contribution to the sport while he was shooting for his film. In the end, the star also extended his heartfelt condolence to the family of the sportsperson.

Chuni Goswami is held as the most successful Indian football captain ever and under his captaincy, India won the gold medal in 1962 Asian Games, finished runners-up in 1964 Asian Cup, and narrowly lost to what was then Burma in Merdeka football six months later. He breathed his last at the age of 82 at a hospital in Kolkata, succumbing to a cardiac arrest.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan suffers a major hit amid COVOD-19 pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on various industries across the globe. The entertainment industry has also taken a major hit as various expensive projects have now stopped production and various films have called off their scheduled release dates. Amid the pandemic, Actor Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan has also taken a substantial hit.

Ajay Devgn starter Maidaan was scheduled to start filming for its next schedule in March. The team had reportedly built a makeshift stadium set which was alone worth over Rs 7 crores. The creative team behind Maidaan began work on the stadium set in January itself. The set reportedly consists of everything from restrooms, makeup rooms to production control rooms. But, as the set remains unused, the production house is expected to face a financial loss.

