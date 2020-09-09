Ajay Devgn Showers Birthday Wishes On Akshay Kumar; Asks Him To Stay Safe On Sets

Actor Ajay Devgn recently took to Twitter to pen a birthday wish for Akshay Kumar. The actor shared a candid picture of the duo. In this picture, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are seen engaged in a conversation on the sets of a show. Both the actors are seen twinning in black buttoned-down outfits. Ajay Devgn also penned a sweet birthday wish for Akshay Kumar.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come @akshaykumar”. Fans in a huge number showered love for Akshay Kumar on his birthday. One of the users also shared an unseen picture of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Take a look at Ajay Devgn's birthday post for Akshay Kumar.

Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come🎉@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/iwPNxnLTOe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2020

Happy birthday akki baba pic.twitter.com/ugFvVMVa9G — Kishan Sharma (@kishansharma87) September 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar's pictures from the sets of Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film Bell Bottom. In the recent past, pictures of Akshay Kumar from the sets of Bell Bottom went viral on the internet. In one of the pictures, lead actor Akshay Kumar can be seen getting out of a vintage car while being dressed in a white turtleneck, paired with a blue blazer. He is donning a thick moustache with well-set hair, with an intense and serious look. The crew can also be spotted in the background with face masks. In the solo image, he is spotted with a pair of black shades and a poker expression.

The next picture is that of a clapboard where the title of the film can be seen. It mentions that shot number three is in progress. In the next click, Akshay Kumar is exiting a yellow bus. He is dressed in a pair of khaki pants with a black sweater. A grey jacket has also been added to the look along with an olive green pair of shoes. Akshay Kumar is seen observing something as he gets out of the front seat. Have a look at the pictures of Akshay Kumar doing the rounds on social media here.

All about Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set against the backdrop of the 1980s. While sharing his first look from the film last year, Akshay Kumar had claimed that Bell Bottom will be a “roller-coaster” ride. The film is expected to release by early 2021. This periodic drama will be directed by Ranjit Tiwary. The poster has Akshay donning a pastel brown blazer along with quirky sunglasses and a big moustache and looks intriguing. See Akshay Kumar’s first look from Bell Bottom here:

