Ajay Devgn Shares A New Poster Of His Movie 'Maidaan'; See Photo

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who last graced the big screen with Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior, is currently gearing up for his upcoming sports entertainer, Maidaan. Starring Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani in the leading roles, Maidaan follows the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian football coach who also managed the Indian National Team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan will mark Ajay Devgn’s first venture in the sports drama genre. Recently, the makers of the movie unveiled its new poster. The poster unveils the look of the football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Ajay Devgn unveils the new poster of Maidaan:

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to share the new poster of the movie Maidaan. He wrote in the caption, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse Badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan.” The poster shared by him reveals his look from the movie.

The poster shared by him features him in a playful look while kicking the football. He is also seen carrying an umbrella and a bag in his hand sand he all dressed in formals. He wrote a caption in the same as '“Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai”. While another poster features a closer look at his face as the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely associated with the golden era of Indian football in the 1950s. The poster's bottom half also features a group of players standing in the rain along with Ajay Devgn facing them and his back is seen in the poster

The very first poster that was unveiled by Ajay Devgn featured a team of football players drenched in the mud with footballs in their hands. With the picture shared, Ajay Devgn also revealed that Maidaan will hit the theatres on November 27, 2020.

The movie is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, and reportedly stars Amit Sharma in a prominent role. Maidaan will mark south star Priya Mani's debut in the Hindi film Industry. The actor was last seen in an item number in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express.

Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn Twitter

