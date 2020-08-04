Ajay Devgn's 'Shivaay': Here's The Making Of The 'Darkhaast' Song

Shivaay stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role alongside debutantes Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames, and Erika Kaar in pivotal roles. The action thriller flick movie revolves around the life of an Indian mountaineer who visits Bulgaria with his daughter Gaura to reunite with his wife. However, during the journey, a child trafficking group kidnaps Gaura, leading to chaos. Shivaay, who is an innocent everyman, leaves no stone unturned to save his daughter. He also showcases his capability of transforming into a mean destroyer for protecting his family.

Ajay Devgn's Shivaay movie hit the theatres in October 2016 on the Diwali weekend. The action thriller film ran for over 50 days at the box-office and received immense appreciation. It also features a guest appearance by the British pop-rock band The Vamps. So, we have described the making of Shivaay's popular song Darkhaast. Read on:

Making of Darkhaast Video Song

The makers of Ajay Devgn's Shivaay released the making video of Darkhaast song on YouTube. They dropped it a couple of weeks before the release of the action thriller movie. Leading actors Ajay Devgn and Erika Kaar take their romance to another level with Darkhaast. Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan joined hands to make this number a wondrous one. Apart from the views of firework and majestic mountains, their soft, shy, and heart-felt love will sweep the viewers off their feet.

Sunidhi Chauhan describes her experience with the making of Darkhaast. The singer reveals that she imagined how she would feel in this situation while singing the romantic song. Later on, lyricist Sayeed Quadri described how the makers of Shivaay asked him to pen a song which does not have any fights or complaint. So, he wrote everything about the present moment and how they spent a limited time together to their fullest. According to the lyricist, the duo would also remember all the precious memories they shared.

The makers also talked about the scene featuring Holi, which is also a part of the song. Besides the use of vivid colours, they had to take a shot from the top with the drone. Moreover, Erica Kaar expressed her excitement while celebrating it in the movie.

Darkhaast features Ajay Devgn alongside Erika Kaar. It showcases the duo embarking on their journey of love. From stealing glances to giving coy smiles, the song has it all.

