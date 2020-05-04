Ajay Devgn's 'Jung': Interesting Trivia About The Action-drama Film

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is known for his on-screen charisma and impressive acting chops. He garnered acclaim for his stellar performances in Jung, Phool Aur Kaante, Dilwale, among other films. Jung features Ajay Devgn, Mithun Chakraborty, Rambha, Aditya Pancholi, Sadashiv, Amrapurkar, Tinnu Anand, and Sujata Mehta in the leading roles.

Released in 1996, Jung is an action drama flick. It was helmed by T Rama Rao. Jung revolves around ACP Arjun Saxena (Mithun Chakraborty), a passionate and loyal police officer, who clashes with his lawyer brother Ajay Bahadur Saxena (Devgn) to protect justice. The movie emerged out to be a box office hit and Aditya Pancholi was appreciated for his dual role. We have compiled some of the interesting facts about Jung that you must read.

Here are interesting facts about Jung

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was the choice for Rambha’s role. However, she opted out of the film.

Aditya Pancholi received awards and appreciation for his double role in Jung. Moreover, he coincidently did another movie with the same name.

The music of the song Deewana Deewana was sampled from Humse Hain Muqabla movie’s Muqabla Muqabla. 1987s Kaun Saccha Kaun Jhoota’s song Chanchal Haawaon Se also used the same tune. Originally, the Muqabla song was sampled from Dr Alban song.

Eight years before the release of Ajay Devgn’s Jung, Mithun Chakraborty, Aditya Pancholi, and Amla were working in a film of the same name, directed by Mukul Anand. However, it got shelved.

The makers kept Aditya Pancholi out of Jung’s publicity as his box-office market was declining.

When the filming of Jung started in 1994, Sumeet Saigal and Pooja Bhatt were in it. However, Ajay Devgn and Rambha replaced them later on.

Ajay Devgn’s Jung was also released in Canada.

Rajinikanth’s film Muthu has a song Thilana Thilana. It inspired Deewana Deewana from Jung.

