Ajay Devgn's 'Singham': Here's Making Of The Romantic Song 'Maula Maula'

Singham stars Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the action drama flick is the first instalment in the Cop Universe. The 2011 movie features Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham with Aggarwal as his love interest. Singham garnered mostly positive response upon its release and was a huge box office success.

The film's music received a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. The music of Ajay Devgn’s movie was composed by Ajay-Atul and Swanand Kirkire penned its lyrics. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the making of Maula Maula.

The making of Maula Maula song

Maula Maula features Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal. Kunal Ganjawala and Richa Sharma lent their voice for this romantic track. Set in the backdrop of a house, Maula Maula was filmed at night with gorgeous fairytale lights. The makers of the movie detailed their experience with the song.

Director Rohit Shetty revealed that he shot a song like Maula Maula for the first time. Additionally, the maker called is quite filmy with hero and heroine singing and dancing in a romantic setup. Ajay Devgn also shared how they stayed in their characters with Kajal Aggarwal and background dancers performing on Maula Maula.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal described that the song is from the girl’s perspective, whose marriage has been fixed by her family. She fantasizes about how her life would be after her marriage with Bajirao Singham. Thinking about all the positive things, everything becomes happy, bright, and dreamy around her.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya talked about the setup and said that there were 2 sets and 40 dancers with different costumes. He also called the song and its movement different. Moreover, Acharya considered Maula Maula romantic and one to which anyone can dance.

Later on, music director and composer Ajay-Atul explained how the makers wanted a Sufi song with a touch of Qawwali. But they also wanted something contemporary. Describing their song, they explained that it has a simplicity, which matched perfectly with Ajay Devgn’s character of Bajirao Singham. Rohit Shetty said that Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal would feel like normal characters in the movie rather than heroes.

