Kajol shares glimpse of her generational drama 'Tribhanga,' says 'can't wait to show you'

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, theatres will be kept shut for an indefinite period. Thus, filmmakers and actors are turning to OTT platforms for the release of their films. Recently, Netflix unveiled a slate of 17 new offerings including eight new films and series which span different genres, that is sure to keep the fans glued to their television and mobile phones. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s family drama Tribhanga: Tedhi Meri Crazy featuring the former is also one of the shows on the list and the actress is elated to showcase the story soon on the OTT platform

Kajol shares sneak peek of her new show

The video-on-demand platform has acquired a clutch of Bollywood films for a direct-to-digital release like Ludo, Raat Akeli Hai, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ginny Weds Sunny and many more which has created a buzz among all. Kajol who is elated to bring forward the story of three women who dance to their own beat shared a small clip of the show on Twitter. In the clip, Kajol is seen in a conversation with her co-actor Mithila Palkar. Going by her looks in the clip, Palkar seems to be playing the role of a simple decent girl.

While captioning the post, Kajol explained the crux of the drama series and wrote that Tribhanga will show the story of three women along with perfection in imperfection. The actress even mentioned that the entire cast including Mithila, Tanve Azmi, Renuka Shahane cannot wait to show the impeccable story to the world. Ajay Devgn who is the producer of the drama show, shared the same post on Twitter while informing his fans and followers that the show will be releasing soon on Netflix.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the show also showcases other pivotal characters like Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Manav Gohil, and Nishank Verma. While certain important titles have been announced by Netflix, yet several other new premieres are bound to whet the appetite of viewers across the country. An aray of new shows to people entertained even during this pandemic. is still awaited

Just before the good news was about to strike the social media, several Bollywood stars namely Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker Bhumi Pednekar, and more took to their official social media handle and teased a Netflix release of their upcoming films with the #ComeOnNetflix. In their social media posts, these actors are asking Netflix to drop the list of releases for their fans as they “cannot keep a secret for so long”.

(Image credit: Kajol/ Instagram)

