'Lagaan' Star Akhilendra Mishra Reveals How He Could Have Ended Up Being A Lecturer

Akhilendra Mishra is considered as one of the finest actors in the industry. He has received praise for his performances in films like Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Gangaajal, Hulchul, Makdi, and many more. Akhilendra, who has earned acclaimed from many for his acting, recently revealed that he could have been a lecturer if not an actor.

Also Read | Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' Had Maximum Number Of British Actors In A Hindi Movie; Read Trivia

Akhilendra Mishra could have been a lecturer

In an interview with a daily, Akhilendra Mishra talked about the struggle of convincing his parents to pursue acting and more. He said his mother always wanted him to be an engineer. As he did not want to disappoint her, he tried to get admission into engineering colleges but failed to do so. Akhilendra then took Bachelors in Science (BSc) with Physics Honors and graduated with good numbers. Later he went on to do Masters in Science (MSc).

Akhilendra Mishra shared that during his times, anyone who scored well in BSc and MSc was sent an appointment letter to be a lecturer in the university. The actor knew that if at all he received the letter, his parents would have wanted him to take up the position, but he had other plans. He stated that he had to think of a way to steer the wheel of his own career.

Also Read | Lesser-known Facts About Kareena Kapoor Khan And Akshaye Khanna Starrer 'Hulchul'

Akhilendra Mishra mentioned that he used to do small plays back in his village which always got him excited. Later, he joined a group and they went to different cities to perform. That is when he realised that if not an engineer, he could definitely become an actor. But the challenge was to convince his parents. The actor recalled that in those days children had the utmost respect for their parents, especially their father. He stated that children never went to their fathers directly to ask them for anything. The Ready star noted that he was the same and if he wanted to say anything to his father it was always through his mother.

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talked About The Most Challenging Roles Of His Acting Career

Akhilendra Mishra said that he used to go to his mother every day expressing his desire to try his hand in acting. But she used to always drive him away saying that if he could not become an engineer how would it be possible for him to become an actor. The Ramayan star mentioned that after receiving no positive reply from his mother, he gathered courage and went up to his father and asked him directly. He stated that to everyone’s surprise, his father allowed him to pursue acting. Akilendra guessed that his father did not know that things would go so far for his kid in Bollywood.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Got His Ears Pierced For His Role In Lagaan; Learn Other Trivia About The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.