Akshay Kumar's Hairdo Overshadows The 'Doodh Ki Safedi' Of His Attire, Fans Get Excited

Akshay Kumar is currently working on Sooryavanshi, and enjoying the success of the comedy Housefull 4. The actor is also known to do several advertisements that spread a social message or simply make the audience laugh. Recently, he shared his look from an upcoming commercial, which has left the internet in splits. Here is a sneak-peek from Akshay Kumar’s latest advert:

Akshay Kumar’s Hairstyle > Doodh Ki Safedi

Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him from the sets of his upcoming advertisement. In the photo, Akshay Kumar is sporting a look that is similar to his character Bala from Housefull 4. However, this time around, he is wearing a wig with central-parting. In the photograph, the actor is showing off his sparkling white ethnic costume.

Fans liked Akshay Kumar’s hairstyle and showered him with praise in the comments section of the social media platform. The comments section of the post has comments such as ‘Hahahahaha now this is awesome’ and ‘Mast Look’. While the actor posted the image showing-off a snow-white costume and its ‘Doodh Ki Safedi’, Akshay Kumar’s hairstyle was the viral element from the post. It is one of the most viral photographs among the Akshay Kumar’s photos.

Akshay Kumar wraps up Sooryavanshi

One of the recent pictures in Akshay Kumar’s photos on Instagram is from the final stunts of his upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi. In the photograph, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have seated under the rear end of the helicopter. The actor-director duo is twinning in navy blue T-shirts and blue pants. The picture has been captioned saying 'Last Day, Last Shot, and Last stunt of Sooryavanshi'. Akshay Kumar also mentioned how it was an incredible experience shooting with Rohit Shetty, and being a part of his cop universe.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Akshay Kumar is known to be working on a couple of his upcoming projects simultaneously. Some of his forthcoming movies include Sooryavanshi, Good Newzz and Prithviraj. Currently, Akshay Kumar is busy promoting Good Newzz with the rest of the cast, as the film is scheduled to release near the end of 2019.

