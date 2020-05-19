Akon In 'Ra.One', Will Smith In 'SOTY 2': Bollywood Movies That Features Hollywood Stars

Two of the largest film industries in the world, Hollywood and Bollywood have crossed paths several times. Be it remaking film or actors from one industry featuring in other, fans have seen the most lucrative film industries working in harmony together numerous times.

Popular Bollywood actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone have been a part of many successful Hollywood projects. In the same way, many Hollywood stars have also appeared in Bollywood films. Here is a list of it.

Akon in Ra.One

Ra.One is 2011 superhero movie helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Shahana Goswami and Tom Wu in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the game created by Shekhar Subramanium in which the antagonist Ra.One is more powerful than the protagonist G.One.

This Kareena Kapoor starrer has two songs composed by Grammy winner Akon. The singer has also featured in the song video of the songs namely Chammak Challo and Criminal.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Shares Book Excerpt On Long & Healthy Life; Doles Out 'food For Thought'

Sylvester Stallone & Denise Richards in Kambakkht Ishq

Kambakkht Ishq is a 2009 romantic-action-comedy movie helmed by Sabbir Khan. The movie sees Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an Indian stuntman who takes Hollywood by storm but cannot find true love for himself. The movie features popular Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone and Wild Things fame Denise Richard in cameo appearances.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor's Fun Banter In This Throwback Video Is Unmissable

Ben Kingsley in Teen Patti

Teen Patti is a 2010 thriller movie helmed by Leena Yadav. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Madhavan and Raima Sen in prominent roles. The plot of the film follows a mathematics professor, who is trying to write a thesis on probability and relates it to the Indian card game of Teen Patti.

The movie features Shutter Island and Iron Man 3 fame Ben Kingsley essaying the role of Perci Trachtenberg. Perci is widely regarded as the world’s greatest living mathematician, who invites Venkat (Played by Amitabh Bachchan) to a high rolling casino in London.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor & Rani Mukerji's Movies Together: From 'Talaash' To 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!'

Will Smith in Student of the Year 2

Student of the Year 2 is a 2019 romantic drama movie helmed by Punit Malhotra. The movie stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Rohan Sachdev who is on a quest to become Student of the Year. The movie features popular Hollywood star Will Smith in the Jawaani Song.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Opens About The Challenges She Faced While Playing Poo In 'K3G'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.