Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Housefull 4' Certified Highest Viewed Movie Premiere On TV In 2019

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has shared through their official Twitter handle that the 2019 comedy-drama film Housefull 4 has broken records in terms of viewership of any movie premiere on television. It shared that the film has registered a total of 4.1 billion viewing minutes on TV after it started airing on television for the audiences to watch from the comforts of their homes. The film directed by Farhad Samji featured an ensemble cast of actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Rana Daggubati.

BARC keeps a track of what India watches by analyzing the TRPs of TV shows, movies and everything that is broadcast. It owns a TV audience measurement system which enables them to calculate the total viewing minutes for every show or movies shown on the television. Housefull 4 has reportedly become the highest viewed film through its movie premiere through different channels on TV in the year 2019.

The fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise, which began with the 2010 film, has been a sensational hit even in its run at the Box-Office. The film performed exceptionally well in terms of reviews as well as the total Box-Office collection which crossed Rs 280 crore. It was touted as the highest-grossing Bollywood comedy film of the year. The film is now available for the viewers on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and continues to entertain the masses.

Plot of the film

Housefull 4 is the story of three couples and their love stories (with different partners), in two eras, 1419 and 2019. The couples don't reach the 'happy ending' 600 years ago due to the plotting of a minister. But now they are on the quest to reunite the 'true' lovers. How the three men face the same enemies from that era in this, while trying to explain the past events to their girlfriends in fun-filled situations involving funny characters, is what it is all about.

The film received favourable responses from the audience and critics for Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's comic timing as well as for Chunky Pandey's nuanced performance as Aakhri Pasta. The film released in theatres on October 25, 2019.

