Akshay Kumar's Comedy Timing In These Bhagam Bhag Videos Are Funny; Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar's superhit film Bhagam Bhag is about to complete thirteen years on December 22. Bhagam Bhag featured the plot of a drama group who incidentally lands up in a murder case and thus starts a running comedy throughout the movie. Here are the top scenes of the Khiladi Kumar from Bhagam Bhag among the ace comedy star cast of Govinda, Paresh Rawal, and others.

Akshay Kumar hilarious scenes

Here is a glimpse of the top scenes by Akshay Kumar in Bhagam Bhag. The video showcases how the comedy trio of Akshay, Paresh Rawal and Govinda escape away from the inspectors right under their nose.

Check out the scene where Akshay Kumar lands up punishment for himself while he was blaming Govinda. The video shows a compilation of scenes where Akshay who is the clever lad in the movie try to fool the men in black.

Take a look at the epic scene where a grenade lands up in the car with the trio and Paresh Rawal takes a bite of the grenade thinking of it as food.

Here is a compilation of all of Akshay's comedy scenes from Bhagam Bhag.

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming movies

Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar released a teaser of his upcoming song with Kareena with whom he is known to have one of the best on-screen Jodi. The teaser video claims to be 'The most awaited comeback on-screen' as the duo will be sharing screen space after a decade as the main leads (even though Kareena did a cameo in Gabbar is back). Apart from the Dharma Productions movie, Akshay will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb was supposed to be released on June 5, 2020. According to the current reports, the movie Laxmmi Bomb will clash opposite Salman Khan's movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Akshay Kumar is also shooting for his cop film Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Prithviraj helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

