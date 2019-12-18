Akshay Kumar In 2019: Career Highlights And All That Happened With 'Khiladi' Kumar

Akshay Kumar grabbed plenty of headlines in the year 2019, from the controversy about his split citizenship to making the headlines because of his films. Akshay Kumar also had a number of releases this year. With a huge fan-following, here are his highlights of the year.

Akshay Kumar highlights of 2019

Films

'Kesari'

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the life of a soldier Havildar Ishar Singh who lead 21 Sikh soldiers to fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, and Edward Sonnenblick. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Most Impeccable Comic Scenes From The Movie Tees Maar Khan

'Mission Mangal'

Mission Mangal is based on India’s mission to Mars. Starring Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, the film was directed by Jagan Shakti. The plot revolves around a group of scientists at ISRO who fight in their personal and professional lives and work tirelessly towards the Mars Orbiter Mission.

'Housefull 4'

This is the 4th installment in the Housefull franchise. With a cast including Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, and more, the film was directed by Farhad Samji. The film is a reincarnation comedy based in a timeline 600 years ago while a parallel story line runs in the present.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Reveals Kapil Sharma Makes 100 Crores For 100 Episodes Of His Show?

'Good Newwz'

This is the star’s upcoming film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Set to hit the screens on December 27, 2019, the film is directed by Raj Mehta. The plot revolves around two couples with the same surname who opt for IVF. Trouble ensues when a mix-up happens at the clinic and the couples end up being surrogates for each other.

Awards

With a series of films being released in the previous year, the star also received various nominations for his roles. The star was a part of a social film Padman which was a biopic based on the life of a man who created a machine to make affordable sanitary pads and creates awareness about it. He received a nomination for Filmfare for Best Actor for Padman. He also bagged two other titles, HT Most Stylish and Hottest Trendsetter.

ALSO READ | 'Good Newwz' New Song Out! Here's How Fans Reacted To Akshay Kumar In A 'Laal Ghaghra'

Music Video Debut

The star also made his music video debut this year starring opposite Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon. The song is titled Filhall and was preformed by B Praak and was directed by Arvindr Khaira. The video hit more than 15 million views within the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

Controversies and other highlights

The most famous controversy the star has been caught up in every once in a while is that he has a Canadian passport. People have often asked him to prove his Indian citizenship and have often questioned him on why he holds a Canadian passport. Clarifying this in an official statement, the actor said that he has never denied having a Canadian passport and added that he has not visited the country in the last seven years and that he works here and pays his taxes here. The star is always known to generously donate to the causes he believes in. When Assam faced the worst of floods in its history, Kumar donated a huge sum of money. He also donated for Chennai Flood relief and to the families of CPRF Martyered Jawans.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chillar To Begin Prep For 'Prithviraj' Soon?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.