Akshay Kumar Pledges 1.5cr For Transgender Homes; Raghava Lawrence Makes Divine Comparison

Akshay Kumar is not just one of the busiest, successful and richest stars of the Hindi film industry, but he is also known to be among the most generous. Be it making contributions for the families of the armed forces or support when states go through turmoil due to natural calamities, ‘Khiladi Kumar’ is often one of the first names to help. After supporting numerous social causes in his recent films, the actor has once again displayed his helpful side by donating Rs 1.5 crore to build transgender homes.

Akshay is currently working on the movie Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of the Tamil hit franchise Kanchana. The 52-year-old is enacting the role of a transgender in the movie and his first look had stunned netizens. Now, the 2.0 star has come out to support the transgender community though the film’s director Raghava Lawrence, who also acted in Kanchana.

Taking to Facebook, Lawrence shared how his charitable foundation has come up with numerous initiatives for education, home for kids, medical causes and for dancers. As the charity completed 15 years, the actor-director decided to launch a project for providing shelter to transgenders. Lawrence shared that the trust came up with the land, but the project needed funds for the erection of the building.

He shared how he was discussing it with Akshay during Laxmmi Bomb shoot, and the actor without asking anything, promised to donate Rs 1.5 crore. Lawrence added that he considers anyone who helps them as ‘god’ and for him, Akshay too was ‘god’ now. He conveyed his gratitude to the star on behalf of the transgenders and shared that the ‘bhoomi pooja’ for the building will be announced soon.

Here's the post

Meanwhile, the shooting of Laxmmi Bomb was completed recently. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie hits the theatres during Eid.

