Akshay Kumar Is A Man With A Heart Of Gold And He Has Proved It During The Lockdown

Akshay Kumar is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood, known for often working for social causes. The actor has also not shied away from lending a helping hand during the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor has donated 1000 wrist bands to Mumbai Police to help detect COVID-19 symptoms. In fact, the Mumbai Police will be the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel with this new technique.This is not the first time that the actor has helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akshay Kumar has a golden heart

The 52-year-old actor was a part of I For India fundraiser concert. He recited a poem and sang a song during the live session to raise funds for the event. The live event raised ₹52 crores and the actor also thanked his fans and all the viewers for watching it and donating.

From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching.Thank you for responding.Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate https://t.co/cEgmMhAdHa @GiveIndia pic.twitter.com/DrVlltHFap — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 4, 2020

Akshay Kumar hosted a show Sangeet Setu which was a 3-day virtual music concert. The virtual music concert featured music legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu and others. The event was organized to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES FUND. The virtual music concert took place from April 10 to April 12. Akshay Kumar kept the viewers entertained while he invited performers to sing some of their most iconic songs.

Privileged to host the stalwarts of Indian Music on @SangeetSetu_IN initiated by @isracopyright to aid #PMCARESFund. Please tune-in from 10th - 12th April, 8 PM onwards across DD, Aajtak OTT, DTH & on YouTube: https://t.co/HBhfKDO7Qr#IndiaFightsCorona #SangeetSetu pic.twitter.com/BdZ3GBDZXF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 10, 2020

The actor donated ₹25 crores to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES FUND. The 52-year-old actor also urged fans to do their bit to help the country fight the pandemic.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Akshay Kumar advised people to stay at home during the lockdown. He made a video where he looked annoyed on people who were heading out during the lockdown. He also mentioned in the video that it is important to stay at home and save lives. Akshay added that if Coronavirus was a war to fight then he would have advised everyone to step out and face it but it is not, therefore, he appealed to his fans to stay home and fight COVID-19 pandemic. The video gained over 6.3 million views on Instagram.

