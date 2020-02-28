Akshay Kumar's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'; Check It Out

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge revolves around two roommates who fall in love with the same girl. Sameer Malhotra (Salman Khan) is devastated after his break-up and shifts to Goa. He meets Rani (Priyanka Chopra) and falls in love with her. Sameer leaves no stone unturned in his attempts to impress her, but Sunny (Akshay Kumar), his roommate, ruins them all. His hilarious pranks become problems in Sameer’s love life. Though Rani is furious with Sameer’s mistakes, she is inclined towards him. So, she has to choose between both of them.

Directed by David Dhawan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi received immense acclaim for its direction, costumes and the actors' performance. It was massively successful at the box office and received accolades. We have listed some of the film’s best scenes starring Akshay Kumar to give you bouts of laughter.

Here are Akshay Kumar’s best scenes from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

1. Who is Rani’s well-wisher?

Rani requires funds to win her fashion competition. Sameer helps her without revealing his identity. He mentions himself as her well-wisher. Sameer uses all his savings for that he kept for his grandmother’s eye surgery and his sister’s marriage. Elated by the news of Rani, who has won the competition, Sameer plans to visit her. However, Sunny reaches there first and steals his credits. He gives her a bike ride. This scene is among the best in the film as it creates suspense while dealing with the victim (Sameer) hilariously.

2. The fake Tommy scene

Sunny does not stop after taking Sameer’s credits of being Rani’s well-wisher. He carefully plans and abducts her pet dog, Tommy. Moreover, Sunny frames Sameer to be the one who kidnapped the dog. Helpless, Sameer buys another identical dog and lies that he has found Tommy. But his decision takes a hilarious turn when the fake Tommy bites Singh and escapes. Filled with unpredictable moments, this scene is undoubtedly the best that puts Sameer between the devil and the deep sea.

3. Bar dancer in Sameer’s room

Despite several issues going on between Rani and Sameer, a magician reunites the duo at a party. The next morning, Rani knocks Sameer’s door and calls him for breakfast. He gets shocked after witnessing a bar dancer beside him on the bed. Sunny sneakily puts her on their bed when Sameer is asleep. Amid the chaos, Rani enters his room only to see him with another woman. She leaves teary-eyed and heartbroken. On the other hand, Sunny laughs at his little prank. This scene is widely considered to be one of the best in the film because of Sunny’s actions and their successful results.

