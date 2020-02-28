Akshay Kumar's Most Memorable Films With Priyanka Chopra; Check It Out

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Akshay Kumar have numerous hit films in their bags. From Andaaz to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, the duo has impressed critics and fans with their performances in various movies. Therefore, we have compiled some of Kumar and Chopra’s most successful collaborations to date.

Here are the best movies starring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles

1. Andaaz

Released in 2003, this romantic drama film revolves around Raj (Akshay Kumar) who meets with an accident and cannot walk even after his fracture heals. As he shifts to Dehradun, his new neighbour Kajal (Lara Dutta) infuses the required motivation for him to overcome his fears. Though, the duo remains best friends for years, Raj falls head over heels in love with her. He cannot get over his feelings even after she marries Karan. However, he meets Jiya (Priyanka Chopra) who dons the hat of a villain in the film only to reunite Raj and Kajal. Helmed by Raj Kanwar, Andaaz was a blockbuster hit.

2. Waqt: The Race Against Time

This comedy-drama film depicts the father-son relationship in a different light. Waqt showcases Ishwarchand Thakur (Amitabh Bachchan), who runs a toy factory with his wife. He has an irresponsible and immature son Aditya (Akshay Kumar) who elopes with his girlfriend and marries her. After several attempts to change Aditya, Ishwarchand throws him out of the house.

Unfortunately, at the same time, his wife Pooja (Priyanka Chopra), is pregnant. He struggles to make both ends meet and starts to hate his father, without knowing the truth. Ishwarchand suffers from lung cancer and wants the best for his son. Eventually, Aditya becomes successful and Ishwarchand dies after his grand son's birth. Helmed by Vipul Shah, Waqt garnered positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

Also read: Top Akshay Kumar Movies Like 'Rustom' And 'Bhool Bhulaiya' To Watch On Netflix

Also read:Laxmmi Bomb: 'Leaked Video' From Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Film Leaves Fans Super-excited

3. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

David Dhawan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi portrays Akshay Kumar as the third wheel between Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The film revolves around Sameer, who has temper issues and falls in love with Pooja. Sunny, his roommate, plays pranks to impress Pooja and put Sameer in bad books of her family. However, Sunny turns out to be Sameer’s childhood best friend, who annoys him to resolve his anger issues. Hence, Pooja and Sameer unite and live happily ever after.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Shift From A 'hero' To 'villain' In 'Ajnabee' Makes It A Must-watch

Also read: Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Teaser To Release With Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.