Good Newwz Continues Its Unstoppable Run At The Box-office

The Akshay Kumar-starrer film Good Newwz has been in theatre for a while and the movie has setting the box office on fire. The film has already been declared by several media outlets as the fourth consecutive hit film for Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Good Newwz box office collection

The film earned a total of approximately ₹47.43 Crore on its first weekend. The film saw a little slow down on Monday and Tuesday as it made an estimated ₹13.41 Crore and ₹16.20 Crore. The film gained a massive boost on Wednesday and earned an approximate of ₹22.50 Crore.

#GoodNewwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1... Metros terrific... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Emerges HIT... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 127.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

The film has a hilarious take on the process of IVF when a major mishap happens. What happens next amidst the confusion is what the film is about. The film has seen massive growth and is being appreciated by the masses and film critics as well.

Akshay Kumar especially was congratulated after his consistent success.The actor has had a productive year in 2019 and fans are eager to watch his films in the year 2020. The other actors in the film are also being praised for their impeccable performances.

With no major film this week, it's advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week... Should hit ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target ₹ 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

