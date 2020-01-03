The Debate
Good Newwz Continues Its Unstoppable Run At The Box-office

Bollywood News

Good Newwz continues its unstoppable run at the box-office. Read further ahead to know more how the film did as of Jan

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai
good newwz

The Akshay Kumar-starrer film Good Newwz has been in theatre for a while and the movie has setting the box office on fire. The film has already been declared by several media outlets as the fourth consecutive hit film for  Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Good Newwz box office collection

Also Read | 'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection Seems Unstoppable Even On Day 4 Of Its Release

The film earned a total of approximately ₹47.43 Crore on its first weekend. The film saw a little slow down on Monday and Tuesday as it made an estimated ₹13.41 Crore and ₹16.20 Crore. The film gained a massive boost on Wednesday and earned an approximate of ₹22.50 Crore.

The film has a hilarious take on the process of IVF when a major mishap happens. What happens next amidst the confusion is what the film is about. The film has seen massive growth and is being appreciated by the masses and film critics as well.

Also Read | Good Newwz BO Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Packs A Solid Monday, Here's The Total Figure

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz Enters Rs.100-cr Club, Shares 'Jan 1 Co-incidence' With Simmba

Akshay Kumar especially was congratulated after his consistent success.The actor has had a productive year in 2019 and fans are eager to watch his films in the year 2020. The other actors in the film are also being praised for their impeccable performances.

Also Read | Good Newwz Vs Dabangg Box Office: Akshay Kumar Or Salman Khan, Who Stole The Show?

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
