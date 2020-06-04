Mumbai Police Thank ‘all-weather Friend’, Netizens Salute Them For Relentless Work

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra also had to face the raging Cyclone Nisarga, however, the Mumbai Police, who worked relentlessly to deal with the adversities to keep people safe, shared a note of gratitude. While thanking their ‘all-weather friends’ and the people of Mumbai, the police department expressed appreciation towards Mumbaikars for following rules and regulations during such unprecedented times.

The video shared on Instagram is a collection of different images and videos detailing the work done by the police department. The short clip also shows how people in the city helped the police officials by following the rules. The clip ends with a caption, “Thank you. You have made our being on duty worthy. Thank you, Mumbai for weathering the storm together”.

The caption of the post read, “Thank you Mumbai, for being our all-weather friend.Together, we can overcome any adversity!”

Netizens call Mumbai Police ‘heroes’

Since share, the video has been viewed more than 38,000 times. With nearly 8,500 likes, several internet users also praised Mumbai Police for their ‘life at risk’ for the citizens. One Ingram user wrote, “Hats off sir no words can ever describe the tremendous work done by the police”. Another said, “Always ready for the help that's why Mumbai police best in the world “. “Legends for a reason,” added another.

