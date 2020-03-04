Sonakshi Sinha And Akshay Kumar's Peppy Dance Numbers To Party All Night!

Soon after making her dream Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha worked with Akshay Kumar in the Blockbuster film Rowdy Rathore. Their onscreen sizzling chemistry was truly loved by the audience. Post that, Sonakshi Sinha has worked with Akshay Kumar in many more films. The list includes Joker, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Mission Mangal, and Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

The most amazing this about both these actors is the love they share for their craft. Whenever this superhit Jodi has featured together on the silver screen, the makers have minted a lot of money. However, there's one thing common about all Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar starrer films, and it the inclusion of some foot-tapping dance tracks. Let us go down the memory lane and checkout Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar's popular peppy tracks.

Rowdy Rathore-Dhadhang Dhang

This high-intensity dance track featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar was the highlight of Rowdy Rathore. The song's hook step was a rage when the film released.

Holiday: A Soldier is never off duty -Tu Hi Toh Hai

Akshay Kumar danced his heart out in this peppy number from the blockbuster film Holiday:A Soldier is never off duty. This was the first time Akshay Kumar tried some hip-hop dance moves.

Boss- Party All Night

Party All Night is truly amidst the most popular tracks of Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay's Jodi. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, this high-energy party track created a stir when it released. The song became immensely popular amongst the masses.

Holiday: A Soldier is never off duty-Blame The Night

Yet another uber-cool dance track of Sonakshi and Akki's movie is Blame The Night. The catchy lyrics and splendid choreography added to the popularity of this fun track song.

Joker-Singh Raja

Even though Joker tanked miserably at the box-office, songs of the films were liked by the audiences. The track Singh Raja from the comedy film was a hit featuring Sonakshi Sinha and AK.

