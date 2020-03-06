Nupur Sanon To Release Her Own Version Of 'Filhall'; Check Out The Teaser

Nupur Sanon made her acting debut with music video Filhall alongside Akshay Kumar. The song received a massive response from the audience and instantly became a part of everyone's playlist. The plot of the song and the story was highly appreciated by everyone. Sung by B Praak, the music video crossed 600 million views on YouTube.

Nupur Sanon is a trained classical singer herself, and she is all set to present her first single.

Nupur Sanon will release her first single

Her first single is a cover of Filhall in her own voice. Talking about her first single Nupur Sanon in an interview with a media publication said that it is a surreal feeling for her that the song Filhall got an overwhelming response. Nupur further added that she is really honoured to bring out an unplugged version of the song.

She also expressed gratitude to the people who have supported her in this. Nupur also mentioned that she is really happy to add to the journey of Filhall in her own way.

Here is the small teaser of the song that Nupur Sanon shared on her social media account

The makers of the song are gearing up to bring out the sequel of the song Filhall. In the song Filhall that released in 2019, the Akshay Kumar was sharing the screen space with Nupur Sanon. However, the fans of the song and the fans of Nupur Sanon are excited to know who will be featuring alongside Nupur Sanon in the sequel of Filhall.

