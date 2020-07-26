Kareena Kapoor Khan And Akshay Kumar's Romantic Numbers That Are Much Loved

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are one of the most-liked reel couples. The two actors have appeared together in a number of films like Tashan, Ajnabee, and Kambakkht Ishq, to name a few. Here is a look at a few romantic numbers from their films which are remembered by the audience even today.

Kareena and Akshay's love songs

1. Yaar Badal Na Jaana

Yaar Badal Na Jaana is a song from the film Talaash starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In this music video, the two actors can be seen singing and dancing around in stunning locations. The lyrics talk about a couple that is in love and has been expressing the strong feelings that they have for each other. The song has been composed by Sanjeev Darshan and has been jointly sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

2. Woh Tassavur Ka Aalam

Woh Tassavur Ka Aalam is a romantic number from the film Aitraaz. In the video of this love song, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen expressing their emotions in a room full of people. The married couple can be seen dancing to the catchy tune while also keeping other people in the room involved. Woh Tassavur Ka Aalam song has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

3. Ek Dilruba Hai

Ek Dilruba Hai is a much-loved song from the film Bewafaa. In the video of this song, Akshay Kumar’s character can be seen making an attempt at impressing Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two actors can be seen dancing around while the other guests enjoy the party. This song has been sung by Udit Narayan while the music has been given by Nadeem-Shravan.

4. Falak Tak

Falak Tak is a romantic number from the film Tashan. In the video of this song, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen dancing at exotic locations while showcasing that the two are falling in love with each other. This song has been sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan while the lyrics have been penned down by Sameer. Sanjeev Darshan has created music for this piece.

5. Teri Meri Kahaani

Teri Meri Kahaani is a love song from the film Gabbar Is Back. This song basically traces the love story of Akshay and Kareena's characters from their initial meetings to their pregnancy and Kareena's character's death. Teri Meri Kahaani has been sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchal while the lyrics have been written by Manoj Yadav.

