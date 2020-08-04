Akshay Kumar's Khiladi Quiz: Only True Fans Can Guess The Correct 'Khiladi' Movie

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has often impressed critics with his stellar performances in movies. He has been a part of many movies with Khiladi in the title. Here are some of the questions about the Khiladi series that only his true fans can solve. Check them out:

Akshay Kumar's Khiladi quiz

1. Which Khiladi movie marks Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration with director David Dhawan?

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Khiladi 786

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

Khiladi 420

2. Which Khiladi movie shows Akshay Kumar in the negative role for the second time after Aflatoon?

Khiladi 420

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Khiladi 786

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

3. Akshay Kumar’s dual character names in Khiladi 420 are inspired by?

Kamal Haasan

Dilip Kumar

Dev Anand

Rajesh Khanna

4. Name the movie which got completed in six months flat.

International Khiladi

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

Khiladi

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

5. Which movie was previously titled as Khiladi Mera Naam?

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

Khiladi 420

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Khiladi 786

6. Akshay Kumar stars opposite Mahima Chaudhary in Khiladi 420. The latter’s real name is used in the movie. What is Mahima Chaudhary’s character name in the action flick?

Neha

Reena

Ritu

Shaina

7. In which Bollywood film, Akshay Kumar stars opposite Juhi Chawla for the first time?

Khiladi 420

International Khiladi

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

8. Which Khiladi movie did the Gujarati play Mahapurush inspire?

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

Khiladi 420

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

None of the above

9. Which Bollywood movie established Akshay Kumar as an actor and was a box office success?

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

Khiladi 420

Khiladi

Khiladi 786

10. After which movie rumours of Rekha and Akshay Kumar having an affair came to the forefront?

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

Khiladi 420

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Khiladi 786

11. In which movie did Akshay Kumar return to Khiladi series after 12 years?

Khiladi 786

Sabse Bada Khiladi

International Khiladi

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

12. How many films has Akshay Kumar done with Khiladi in the title?

5

7

9

8

13. In Khiladi 786, who did the music director pay tribute to with the Balma song?

S D Burman

R D Burman

Naushad

Madan Mohan

14. Name the movie in which Akshay Kumar performed the stunt of jumping from a helicopter on the car himself

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Sabse Bada Khiladi

International Khiladi

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Answers of Akshay Kumar's Khiladi quiz

Mr and Mrs Khiladi Khiladi 420 Dev Anand Mr and Mrs Khiladi Khiladi 420 Ritu Mr and Mrs Khiladi Khiladi 420 Khiladi Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi Khiladi 786 8 R D Burman Sabse Bada Khiladi

