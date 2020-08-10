Akshay Kumar Extends Birthday Wishes To Fan Writing To Him For 20 Years; See Post

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently extended birthday wishes to a fan named Debashri who claimed to have been writing letters to the ace actor for 20 years. The fan shared a post on Twitter and informed the actor that she has been writing letters to his house address and now she joined Twitter just to hear from the actor. On the special occasion of her birthday, after reading the heartfelt request of the fan, Akshay was quick enough to reply at the post and extended his best wishes to the fans and also blessed her love and prayers.

Akshay Kumar's adorable gesture for a fan

The ardent fan of the actor confessed her love for the Houseful actor and wrote that hopes he understands the unconditional love of his fans that they hold for him. Akshay knows how to keep his fans on their toes by constantly being active on social media and feeding them with insights from his world. Apart from this, he also takes out time from his schedule to interact with them.

Dear @akshaykumar sir.. it has been long.. almost 20 years .. it all started from writing letters to your home address and now am on tweetr only bcoz of you.

.. Hope you understand my unconditional love for you and wish me today .. PLZ☹️ make me smile

It's my Happy Birthday.. — Shri (@deb_Akkian) August 8, 2020

The actor was quick enough to reply and extended love, happiness, and prayers. At last, he also wrote that hope these wishes bring a smile on her face. However, this is not the first time that the actor has made a fan’s day with his reply. In fact, he is seen avidly active on social media while interacting with his fans and loved ones.

Wishing you the happiest birthday dearest Debashri, May all your wishes come true♥️ I hope this makes you smile 😁Love and prayers always 🙏🏻 https://t.co/8UqqGbdpxI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2020

Akshay recently jetted off to Scotland to commence filming his upcoming project, Bell Bottom, a period spy film that also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. He is among the first Bollywood stars to resume shooting post the coronavirus lockdown. Akshay Kumar and team Bell Bottom's photographs from the Mumbai International Airport are all over the internet as they left for the upcoming film's first international shoot schedule. The team, along with their families, were snapped at the airport before they jetted off to the United Kingdom for commencing the shoot of the film.

