Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Recognise This Chubby Kid Who Is A B’town Diva Now?

Be it red carpet appearances or movies, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a sight to behold. The actor is recognised as one of the most beautiful and iconic divas of Bollywood. The actor may not be a major part of Bollywood movies in the present era, however, she has a firm foot in the industry. Recently, a major throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making rounds over the internet.

The throwback picture takes us back to her childhood days. In this throwback picture, she is seen looking at the camera with a confused expression. She looks unrecognisable but cute. Her chubby cheeks and big eyes are all things adorable in the picture. Her round haircut just compliments her cuteness even more. It is a black and white image which makes it pretty clear that it was taken long-back. Fans are going gaga over the picture and it is widely shared on several fan pages. While some users are taking time to recognise their favourite diva others are crushing over the actor's big eyes and chubby cheeks.

There are several throwback pictures of the actor that has been making rounds online. Another throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making rounds on the internet. In this picture shared by her fan, Aishwarya Rai can be seen attending her friend’s birthday party. In the top picture of the collage, Aishwarya can be seen posing as she is all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Aishwariya opted for minimal makeup and dangler earrings. In the below picture of the collage, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen standing at the right-hand side. The actor looked stunning in this candid picture. She is seen sporting a cream-coloured kurta, well-tied hair, dark lipstick and dangler earrings.

On the work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s 2018 film, Fanney Khan. She shared screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a budding singer who works very hard to make a name for his daughter in the music industry. The film received mixed reactions from fans and movie buffs.

The actor will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Vikram in lead roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to release in 2021.

