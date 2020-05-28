Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Name This Bollywood Star Sporting Her Infectious Smile?

It becomes nothing short of visual delight for the fans when they spot an adorable childhood picture of their favorite Bollywood celeb. Now, it seems that the fans of Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma have a moment to rejoice as this latest unseen throwback picture from her childhood has been going viral on social media. A young Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting her infectious smile in this picture which is too adorable to behold.

Anushka Sharma's childhood picture has been going viral on social media

The picture has Anushka Sharma sporting a full-sleeved white sweater along with a polka-dotted black skirt. Anushka Sharma can be seen munching on some snacks with her eyes beaming delightfully. Anushka Sharma can also be seen wearing white socks in the picture, however, it is her pigtails which is making her look super cute. Take a look at this unseen throwback picture from Anushka Sharma's childhood which was shared by one of the Instagram pages dedicated to Bollywood stars.

Anushka Sharma shared a post which showcased a heinous crime against a dog

Nevertheless, this throwback picture of Anushka Sharma can brighten up anyone's dull Thursday. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma who is an active advocate of animal rights took to her Instagram story and shared the news clip which showed how two boys tied a dog and threw it in a pond. The news clip also showed how People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has also offered a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for anyone who gives any leads about the two boys. The PK actor who was shocked to hear about the heinous act by the two teens demanded punishment for the two boys. In the caption, the actor also mentioned that she hopes, the two get aptly punished for their such an act.

Sometime back, Anushka also took to her Instagram page and re-posted the post shared by Ted The Stoner which spoke volumes about caged animals. By sharing the pictures, the Pari actor compared their situation with humans who are tired of the lockdown and want to set themselves free once it gets lifted. She also wrote how people are complaining and feeling depressed in this lockdown but, no one cared to think about caged animals.

Her posts reminded people of the plight of animals in the zoo, a circus, or any other establishment that keeps animals caged. The post also said that people do feel guilty by going to such places but down the line, things have to stop. The post also read further that “Keeping a life caged for your entertainment is too unfair.”

