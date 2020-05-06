Akshay Kumar's Sister Alka Bhatia: All You Need To Know About Her

Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has been giving the audience several box office hits throughout his career. The actor has been in the limelight for decades now, however, many are unaware of his sister, Alka Bhatia, who is away from the spotlight. Here are some of the interesting facts about Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia that you must know:

Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia: facts

Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, popularly known as Akshay Kumar, was born in the state of Punjab to father, Hari Om Bhatia and mother, Aruna Bhatia. Akshay Kumar has only one sister and that is Alka Bhatia.

Alka Bhatia, who often stays from the spotlight, first made headlines when she got married to her boyfriend of 15 years, that is Surendra Hiranandani. Akshay Kumar's sister's marriage was very much in the discussion when they got married, in the year 2012. However, reportedly, Akshay Kumar was disappointed about the marriage. According to some reports, the actor was not happy about Alka Bhatia's marriage to businessman Surendra Hiranandani, but later, he approved of the marriage.

According to some reports, Akshay Kumar's sister's husband Surendra Hiranandani was almost 15 years older than Alka Bhatia. Alka Bhatia's husband Surendra Hiranandani has a total of 3 children. Surendra Hiranandani has two daughters, Neha Hiranandani and Komal Hiranandani, and son named Harsh Hiranandani with his first wife, named Priti. Alka Bhatia has one niece and one nephew, that is Nitara Kumar and Aarav Kumar respectively, who are Akshay Kumar's children.

