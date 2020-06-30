Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi' And Ranveer Singh’s '83' Get New Release Dates

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all film theatres and multiplexes across the country were shut down. Several films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 that were scheduled to release had to be pushed forward. In a recent development, Sooryavanshi and 83 have received new release dates.

Sooryavanshi and 83 new release dates out

According to recent developments, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will be releasing on Diwali 2020. Similarly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 will be having a Christmas 2020 release. The news was shared to fans by the multiplex chain, INOX cinemas' official social media handles. However, there has been no confirmation on the same by the filmmakers or the cast of both the films yet.

INOX Cinemas also asked fans of both the films to mark the dates on the calendars too. The tweet further read, “Mark your calendars! We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!!”. The tweet also shared stills from both the films while announcing the news with fans.

Take a look at the tweet here

We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!! pic.twitter.com/bzPh8w4aqS — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) June 30, 2020

Film trade analyst and distributor, Akshaye Rathi also shared similar news. He wrote, “Get ready to celebrate #Diwali with #RohitShetty’s #Sooryavanshi at a cinema near you! And It’s going to be a merry #Xmas with @kabirkhankk ’s 83 at the cinemas!”. He also spoke about how cinemas are getting ready to welcome the audience back into their halls once again as the government starts easing the lockdown.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was scheduled for a release on March 24, 2020. The date was reportedly planned by the makers to coincide with the public holiday, Gudi Padwa. However, the entire country went into a full lockdown a few days before the release. Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment of Shetty's Police Universe. The film also had Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles.

Similarly, 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was previously slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. The film is a sports drama and tells the story behind India’s win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone plays the role of Dev’s wife Romi. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

