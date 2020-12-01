Alaya F Gets Ready For Pole Dancing? Actor Promises 'exciting Things' For Everyone

Alaya F is known for her active social media presence. She regularly shares updates about her life and works on her social media handles. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared one such stunning picture and teased about her upcoming work. Alaya F has shared a picture on her Instagram and has teased about her doing pole dancing. For all the people who are curious to know about Alaya F’s Instagram post, here is a look at it.

Alaya F's Instagram post teases her doing pole dancing

Alaya F took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning monochrome shot. In the picture, she is seen dancing around a pole in a sizzling outfit. From the looks of it, Alaya F is wearing an embellished bralette and a short skirt. She flaunted her toned midriff in the picture.

The actor is also seen wearing glittery thigh-high boots in the picture. She took to the caption and shared a short message to talk about the picture and the exciting things that she has for her fans in the future. Alaya F captioned the picture by saying, “Lots of exciting things coming up! Can’t wait for you guys to see it!ðŸ˜„ðŸ¤” The picture sees her in a pole dancing avatar. The fans of Jawaani Jaaneman actor are now curious to know about what is next in stores for the actor. Here is a look at Alaya F’s Instagram.

Alaya F's Instagram

Fans react on Alaya F's Instagram

Alaya F's photos have always been viral on the internet. Like Alaya F’s photos, this picture is also doing the rounds all over social media. As soon as she shared the picture, fans have been showing their excitement in the comments section of the post. Prakriti Kakar also dropped in a comment and showed her support to the actor.

Several users dropped fire emojis and also praised her for her look. One of the users wrote, “That is unexpected surpriseðŸ˜” while another commented by saying, “Yes can’t wait ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ ðŸŒŸ ðŸŒŸðŸŒŸ” Here is a look at some of the comments on Alaya F’s Instagram.

Alaya F's photos

Alaya F's pictures instantly go viral as she shares them. This is one such picture which is currently breaking the internet. Alaya F recently turned 23 years old. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. In the picture, Alaya F is seen wearing a bikini and posing on her initials A and F. Here is a look at Alaya F’s Instagram.

