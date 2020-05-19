Alaya F's Photos That Prove She Is A 'dessert Goddess', See Pics

Bollywood debutant Alaya F recently made her big Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama flick Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The newbie's acting delivery was much praised by her fans and critics. On the social media front, Alaya F has 792k followers on Instagram. Scrolling by her feed, one can take cues from her trendy and vogue style statements. Alongside fashion and styling, Alaya F's Instagram wall is bombarded with varied dishes. Take a look at the times when the starlet's social media was a treat to dessert lovers.

Alaya F With Desserts -

Recently, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Alaya F shared an IGTV video of her cooking pancakes with dark chocolate peanut sauce and apple compote. Adding a video of the pancakes in the making, she shared the entire recipe in her caption. Alaya F stunned in a blush pink off-shoulder jumpsuit. Alaya F tied her hair in a messy ponytail. Take a look at her pancakes recipe in the caption.

Alaya F is not only a foodie but also a social media influencer. Here, the young actor has shared a boomerang of her clicking her food. In the post, she is seen having coffee and dessert at the Élan Café Selfridges, London. Alaya F is spotted wearing a white graphic tee. She left her hair open and sported the casual look with big loops for accessories. She wrote in her caption, "An instagram post of me taking an Instagram story🤦🏻‍♀️ Always doing it for the ‘gram😂😌."

Alaya F spent her Valentine's Day with her friends. She took to her Instagram to share a delightful picture of her holding red flowers. Alaya wore a black satin dress with a v neckline and satin belt. In the picture, she is seen cutting the red velvet cake that reads, "Whatever, I'll just date myself !". Check out Alaya F's Instagram.

This is a throwback picture of Alaya F back from the year 2017. Here, young Alaya is spotted binging on flower-shaped ice cream. She donned a v neck white tee layered with black and grey shrug. Alaya F's caption read. "day dreams & ice creams".

In this Instagram post, Alaya F shared a picture of a dessert tray. She wrote in her caption, "'Yes, that's it!' Said the Hatter with a sigh, 'it's always tea time'. . . . . .Photo creds📷: @lulimhorwitz." Check out the post and spot Alaya F's favourite desserts.

