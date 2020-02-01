Alaya F Reveals She Is Overwhelmed Reading Reviews For Her Work In 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawani Jaaneman. The movie released on January 31st and has been receiving positive reviews. Alaya, especially, has been receiving immense love and appreciation for her performance in the film. In the film, she features alongside Tabu and Saif Ali Khan.

Alaya F overwhelmed with positive reviews from fans:

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Alaya expressed her happiness on getting so many positive reviews for her performance in the movie. In the conversation, she said that she is overwhelmed by reading all the reviews from the audiences.

Alaya added that she felt grateful and very rewarded after reading all the positive responses she got for her performance in the movie. She said that all those hours of training and hard work have been worth it.

The young actor further added that she feels like her dream is coming true. But she also mentioned that she will not take all this for granted and will continue to work even harder for her upcoming projects.

Alaya said that all this makes her feel recharged and highly motivated for the future. She said that now she is all charged up to work harder and surprise her fans with her acting skills in her upcoming movie.

Fans' reactions to Alaya F's performance in the movie:

#JawaaniJaanemanReview 👍 for #JawaaniJaaneman Pure entertaining movie. @AlayaF___ you were so good as a debutant. Long way to go🤗😘 Loved the way #NitinKakkar has captured the bond between a father&daughter. #Tabu 's screen space was lil disappointment. She is a treat to watch. — Mohor Sarkar (@MohorSarkar) January 31, 2020

