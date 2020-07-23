Alaya F Aces A Complicated Yoga Pose, Says 'was Craving A Pretzel So Tried To Become One'

Amid lockdown, with several places being shut down, various Bollywood stars are craving for their favoruite things. Recently, young talent Alaya F who won the hearts with her debut film Jawaani Janeman, shared a quirky post while expressing her desire to eat a Pretzel. The actress while flaunting her flexibility brought her goofy side while performing a complicated yoga posture. While performing the yoga, Alaya called herself a pretzel to quest her craving.

Alaya F shares a goofy post

Alaya shared the picture on Instagram where she captioned the yoga posture as “I was craving a pretzel so I tried to become one.” Scores of her fans were quick enough to leave their hilarious take on the post. One of the users appreciated the view from her balcony and wrote that her yoga sessions with such a view are cherry on the icing cake. Another user hailed her yoga pose and mentioned that all her fans missed her social media presence and since she is back, the user expressed his happiness over the same. A third user also poured in his love for the post and wrote that nothing can beat the skills of the actress. A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and expressed his amazement overseeing the actress trying the complicated yoga move.

The actress who is currently quarantining at home with her family was quite away from the social media platform. Some time back, Alaya shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen doing a backbend showing off her fitness skills. From the looks of it, it seems like from the same day when she had failed. The actor can be seen easily doing the bend showing off her fitness skills. Alaya F also captioned the picture as “You guys enjoyed the fail version where I got my extensions pulled out so I thought it’s high time I post the cooler one”

Alaya F shared a video later last month attempting the same backward bend. However, she was wearing hair extensions during the dance. When she was pulled up after doing the bend, Alaya F’s hair extensions came off and even the actor looked shocked at the same. She even captioned the picture as “...and I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc21”.

(Image credit: Alaya F/ Instagram)

