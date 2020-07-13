Alaya F's Vogue Outfits That Are Apt For Every Mood And Vibe; See Pictures Here

Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The millennial is not only amping up her acting skills but is also inspiring the fashion enthusiasts with her vogue and trendy style statements. She is quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans with her fashionable photos. Alaya F's Instagram has outfits for every mood and event. Check out Alaya F's outfits for every mood.

Sporty Mood -

In this Instagram post, Alaya F can be seen wearing Puma outfits. She looked stunning as she donned a black sports bra paired with black gym shorts. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor clubbed the bralet with multi-coloured rider jacket, adorned with colours like pink and purple.

For glam, Alaya F opted for a highlight makeup look with glossy eyes. In the pictures shared on her Instagram, she showed off her flexibility. She simply captioned her post as "It's an 80's party🎉 in 2020. The Future Rider from 👟".

Also Read | Alaya F on dealing with pressure: 'It pushes me as I want to do better at everything'

Bold Look -

In this picture, Alaya F donned a red and black pantsuit designed by Kshitij Jalori. The new-age star looked bold with the deep neckline. She sported a green pearl-like a necklace. To complement her look, Alaya F went for a maroon toe-tip boot. For glam, Alaya F went for maroon lip-shade and pinkish eye makeup. The newcomer, here, opted for a wet hair look. Take a look at Alaya F’s photoshoot pictures.

Also Read | Alaya F, Diana Penty & other divas' guide to turn ordinary pant-suit glamorous

Beach Vibes

Here, Alaya F posed on a rocky beach wearing a white and white bikini. The actor's swimsuit was sported with white bikini wrap skirt. She kept it simple with a no-makeup look and a messy hairdo. Take a look at Alaya F's photos.

Also Read | Can Alaya F pull off Mila Kunis' spunky Jackie Burkhart from 'That 70s Show'? Check out

Casual Vibes

In this look, Alaya F was styled by Tanya Ghavri. Here, she posed wearing a ripped denim jacket. The classic denim was paired with leather pants. For glam, the Jawaani Jaaneman debutant kept it simple with the nude look. Alaya F's Instagram caption read as "Happy Friday! Hope all of you are staying sane and happy and taking care of yourselves and your mental and physical health♥️. Shot by @rahuljhangiani Styled by @tanghavri Make up by @akgunmanisali (sic)".

Also Read | When Alaya F's fans showered love on her with these stunning 'fan art' posts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.