Alaya F's Homemade Coffee Face Mask Is Perfect For A Weekend Spa At Home; Watch Video

Alaya F seems to be one busy celebrity during the lockdown who seems to be making the most of her time. She regularly posts videos of her home hacks and beauty hacks. Recently, she posted a video about a homemade coffee face mask which seems tried and tested by her. Here's more on this.

Alaya F's homemade coffee face mask

On Alaya F's Instagram, the actor posted a video of her homemade coffee face mask. Adding a caption to the video. she wrote that she has suffered from puffiness of the face for a long time and found the best solution to it. She also added, "Here’s my favourite homemade face mask/scrub, it’ll reduce any puffiness, exfoliate your skin and leave it soft and glowwwwing✨ (it’s also a great body scrub btw!)".

Starting her video, Alaya F said that the homemade coffee face mask is good for all skin types and it leaves the skin glowing after application. She then listed down the ingredients for the mask. Here's the list

ground coffee

sugar

milk

honey

olive oil

To make the homemade coffee face mask, add two teaspoons of well-ground coffee in a bowl. To this add one and a half teaspoons of sugar as it is known to be a great exfoliator according to Alaya F. She then added one teaspoon each of milk, honey and olive oil. The mixture should be a liquidy paste.

Apply the coffee face mask on the skin rubbing it gently in a circular motion. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with regular tap water.

Alaya F seemed all goofy in the video. She talked about how making the video in her living room had particles from the mask constantly falling on the table and floor. She also advised her fans to carry this out in the bathroom if they could and not to forget to tie her hair.

The actor had previously shown how to tie one's hair in a perfect bun. She also posted a video completing the 50 push up challenge. She also made videos about peanut butter and toast recipe and some other motivating videos. Take a look:

